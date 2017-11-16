CEO Warrior renames ‘Warrior Fast Track Academy’ to ‘Service Business Edge’

EAST BRUNSWICK, N.J. — CEO Warrior, a business consulting, training, and mentoring firm for service business owners, renamed its Warrior Fast Track Academy to Service Business Edge as part of its transformation of the four-day event. The first Service Business Edge event for 2018 will take place Feb. 6-9 at the CEO Warrior headquarters in East Brunswick, and will continue to teach the same proven strategies as before but with a stronger focus on creating a customized roadmap for each business owner to implement in his or her company on the first day back at the office.

“We’re taking everything to a new level and the new name and brand reflects that evolution,” said Mike Agugliaro, founder of CEO Warrior. “We took what was working really well at Warrior Fast Track Academy and elevated it to the next level with Service Business Edge. We’ve revamped and refreshed the content to share cutting-edge strategies for 2018. And we’ll hand business owners a firehose of strategies from day one at the event, including my secret $30 million playbook, and a customized blueprint to turn a struggling business around, or take an already successful business to the next level.”

Service Business Edge is an opportunity for business owners to learn what they need to do in their own companies to be more profitable. This includes how to get the best employees on a team, how to build and automate a massive lead-generation campaign to help bring in more customers, and a step-by-step plan to kickstart business growth.

Attendees will also learn how Agugliaro and Rob Zadotti started their own home service company, grew it to a more than $30 million a year business and successfully achieved their exit strategy when they sold the business earlier this year.

“From the moment you arrive at Service Business Edge you’ll realize it’s not one of those boring industry events with stale ideas,” Agugliaro said. “The music will be pumping. The place will be alive with activity and you’ll be shoulder-to-shoulder with fellow business owners who have also stepped up to transform their businesses and get the edge over their competition.”

Service Business Edge is limited to 30 attendees, so interested business owners are encouraged to book their spot soon.

To learn more about the event, or to claim a spot, visit https://ceowarrior.com/service-business-edge/.