CES presented a $25,000 check to Florida Hospital Cancer Institute

ORLANDO, FL – Orlando-based Comprehensive Energy Services, Inc. presented a $25,000 check to Florida Hospital Cancer Institute Altamonte at CES’s 11th Annual Charity Golf Tournament held on October 23. The event marked the company’s fourth consecutive year of support for Florida Hospital Cancer Institute, and its charitable tournaments have now raised over $225,000 benefiting local causes. Thanks in great part to their numerous tournament sponsors and supporters, CES’s founders Todd and Shelly Morgan proudly presented the check to Florida Hospital Foundation president David Collis.



In making the announcement, Todd Morgan, President and CEO, stated, “On behalf of Comprehensive Energy Services, Inc., we are tremendously proud of this year’s record-breaking contribution benefiting Florida Hospital Cancer Institute Altamonte. As in years past, it is comforting to know that these funds are helping to save patient’s lives.”



Also, in related news on October 30, CES was prominently named among the honorees for Orlando Business Journal’s 2017 Corporate Philanthropy Awards. Under the philanthropic leadership of Todd and Shelly Morgan, pitching in for the common good has long been part of CES’s companywide culture. As longtime supporters of Florida Hospital Foundation, Universal Orlando Foundation, and countless other causes, Todd and Shelly Morgan and the CES team have always believed strongly in giving back to the community. Firm believers in leading by example, co-founder and Corporate Secretary Shelly Morgan earlier received Central Florida’s “Outstanding Philanthropist” Award presented by the Association of Fundraising Professionals in 2012. Similarly, Todd Morgan was named a 2017 CEO of the Year honoree by Orlando Business Journal for his outstanding business and civic leadership in improving the Central Florida community at large.



Again nationally recognized among the 2017 Inc. 5000 fastest-growing companies in America, Comprehensive Energy Services, Inc. was founded in 1992 by Todd and Shelly Morgan, and ranks among Florida’s largest mechanical and plumbing contractors. Led by Todd S. Morgan, P.E., CES is a statewide leader recently named among OBJ’s 2017 Best Places to Work, Golden 100 top privately-held companies, Largest Specialty Contractors, Fast 50 and Florida Fast 100 fastest-growing companies. A full-service Design-Build-Maintain Mechanical and Plumbing Contractor, CES self-performs a full range of advanced HVACR commercial and industrial services including mechanical engineering design and construction, plumbing, building automation, special effects, indoor air quality (IAQ), preventive maintenance and systems repairs throughout Florida. Based in Orlando, Fla., CES also has a Tampa Bay office in Tampa, a North Florida office in Gainesville, a Space Coast office in Melbourne and a South Florida office in Pompano Beach. For more information, visit www.cesmechanical.com.