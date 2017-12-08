Construction employment continues steady growth

WASHINGTON, DC – The Bureau of Labor Statistics today released the country’s November employment data today, revealing continued job growth; the unemployment rate held steady at 4.1%. The American economy added 228,000 jobs, ten percent of which were added in the construction industry.



“Construction Employers of America is encouraged by today’s Bureau of Labor Statistics report, demonstrating that specialty trade construction remains the backbone of the construction employment market in America, accounting for over 64% of the jobs in the construction industry,” said Jack Jacobson, spokesperson for the Construction Employers of America. “Nearly all of November’s job growth occurred in the specialty trades, reminding us of the importance of a highly-skilled labor market.”



Construction employment was up 24,000 positions. Of that, 22,600 specialty trade positions were added, including nearly 12,000 in non-residential specialty construction and 10,700 in residential specialty construction. Heavy and civil engineering construction saw a moderate drop in employment.



“Specialty trade construction is growing for a variety of reasons,” continued Jacobson. “The specialty trades workforce requires extensive and high-quality job training and apprenticeship programs, which our members provide. In addition, our customers’ projects continue to grow in complexity and scope. Construction Employers of America and our employee partners continue to meet and exceed our customers’ high expectations.”



CEA’s seven employer associations include FCA International, International Council of Employers of Bricklayers and Allied Craftworkers, Mechanical Contractors Association of America, National Electrical Contractors Association, Sheet Metal & Air Conditioning Contractors National Association, Signatory Wall and Ceiling Contractors Alliance, and The Association of Union Constructors. Our impact on the American economy is significant. We represent over 15,000 employers and 1.4 million employees nationwide. More information about CEA and our issues can be found online at www.constructionemployersofamerica.com.