'Cracking the Code' Weekly Show: Mindset to Capitalize on the Summer Rush

Watch to learn how your mindset this summer can help you maximize profits during the busy season.

During the summer, when every homeowner wants their system serviced or AC installed and your business is turned up to 10, your mindset needs to go up a notch, too.

EGIA

In this week's Cracking the Code, Weldon Long explains how your mindset this summer can help you maximize profits during the busy season, how you can adapt his winning selling formula to commercial sales, and much more!

Watch the show now at EGIA.org/CBS-Show, before it enters the members-only archive on June 22nd.

 

