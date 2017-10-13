Menu
Ted-MattPuzio_foronline.jpg
Ted and Matt Puzio.
Management

Creating a legacy for the next generation

Dr. Leon Danco, the founder of the Center for Family Business, once wrote that sex is the opiate of the oppressed, so small business owners tend to have a lot of kids...

Dr. Leon Danco, the founder of the Center for Family Business, once wrote that sex is the opiate of the oppressed, so small business owners tend to have a lot of kids. It’s been, no doubt, the dream of many contractors when both the business and the kids were little to some day be able to add “& Son” or “& Daughter” to the name of the shop. It’s not easy. When the young persons come of age, the contracting firm has to be a going concern in order for

Register to view the full article

Registration on Contractor allows you exclusive access to high value content centered around proprietary research, expert analysis, and in-depth technical procedures.

Become a member for free
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
ctr1017_MacDonald-Miller2.jpg
Making buildings work better
Oct 13, 2017
AOS_logo_cmyk.jpg
A. O. Smith earns Strategic Partner of the Year Award from Nexstar Network
Oct 10, 2017
GettyImages-845340540.jpg
Contractors respond to devastating Hurricanes
Oct 10, 2017
amstd-beauty-in-motion-truck-high-res.jpg
American Standard wins 2017 WaterSense Partner of the Year
Oct 05, 2017