Don’t let an estate planner’s software enrich the IRS

Are you single and worth over $5.5 million? Married and worth over $11 million? Well, under the current law, the estate tax monster will gobble up 40 percent of every dollar in excess of those numbers.

For example, Joe and Mary (worth $14 million) get hit by that proverbial final bus. The IRS estate tax monster will devour $1.2 million ($3 million times 40 percent) of the family wealth. Incredible! Do you always have to be a heartbeat away from enriching the IRS? No! You can use the s