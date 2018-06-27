ECR appoints new Director of Sales and Marketing

UTICA, NY – ECR International, headquartered in Utica, NY, recently appointed Michael Klas to Director of Sales and Marketing. Klas’ responsibilities include overseeing the company’s brand and channel management as well as to lead the North American sale team.

Klas comes to us from Uponor, a world leader in PEX tubing, where he held the title Director of Sales for the Eastern region. He was responsible for both the heating and plumbing sides of the business with P&L responsibility, and led a team of RSMs, Commercial Managers, FSRs and manufacturer’s reps.

Prior to joining Uponor, Klas spent five years with Viessmann in New England and previously held similar sales management positions with HTP and Lochinvar.

Mike is a degreed engineer from North Carolina State and comes to us with a wealth of experience in hydronics with much of it focused on condensing boilers and in-floor heating. His background, technical knowledge and experience will allow him to quickly contribute to ECR and serve our customers.

“Michael’s multi-faceted background in the hydronic industry and his significant experience within the high efficiency segment will serve him well in leading our North American sales and marketing teams,” said Ron Passafaro, CEO, ECR International. “Mike has experience in all steps in our distribution channel and understands the needs of distributor and contracting customers. We look forward to his leadership to increase market penetration throughout North America across all of our brands and products.”