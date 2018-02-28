Egan VP named one of the 50 Most Influential Women in West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Amy Jones, Vice President of mechanical contractor Andy J. Egan Co. (Egan) has been named one of “The 50 Most Influential Women in West Michigan.”

The Grand Rapids Business Journal, which administers this award bi-annually, selected Jones from more than 250 nominees. A panel of judges from outside this region considers each nominees accomplishments in business and community, as well as their involvement in assisting other women.

As Vice President of Egan, Jones leads the company’s human resources department, which has been recognized with more than 20 awards for being among the “Best & Brightest Companies to Work For” both regionally and nationally. The nearly 100-year-old, family-owned company has had just four Vice Presidents in its history. In 2015, Jones became the first woman to serve in this role.

“Nationally, less than 10% of the construction industry is comprised of women,” said Jones. “I’m honored to represent the women of West Michigan’s construction industry through this recognition. Though we are small in number, we have a significant impact on the community through the physical construction of buildings, the development of a local workforce that’s skilled in construction trades, and by giving back generously to the communities in which we reside.”

In addition to her executive role at Egan, Jones serves as a Trustee with UA Local 174 Health & Welfare Committee, is a member of the Labor Management Committee on the West Michigan Mechanical Contractors Association, and volunteers with Make-A-Wish Michigan as a Wish Granter and Emerging Leaders Council Member.

On Wednesday, March 7, Jones and the other award recipients will be acknowledged for the contributions to the area. The honorees are also profiled in a special supplement to the Grand Rapids Business Journal, which can be read here: https://issuu.com/grbj/docs/2018_miw_supplement.