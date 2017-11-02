Menu
F.W. Webb adds another New York location after business acquisition

F.W. Webb Company is adding another location in New York with today’s acquisition of Harbor Plumbing & Heating Supply in Mamaroneck.

BEDFORD, MA – F.W. Webb Company is adding another location in New York with today’s acquisition of Harbor Plumbing & Heating Supply in Mamaroneck. A single-location wholesaler serving residential and commercial contractors for the past 17 years, Harbor Plumbing & Heating Supply is a family-owned business like F.W. Webb Co., with both known for exceptional products and customer service.

“Today’s acquisition is another important step forward as F.W. Webb continues bringing products and services to meet the needs of contractors and industry professionals across our expanding southern territory,” said F.W. Webb President Jeff Pope. “F.W. Webb welcomes the opportunity to serve the contractors of southern New York and to become established across Westchester County.”

Mamaroneck, NY is the 16th F.W. Webb location in the southern tier of its Northeast operating region (NY, NJ, PA). The company is also growing in New Jersey with the recent acquisition of Master Wholesale Supply in Vernon and the opening of a 90,000-sq.-ft. regional hub in Piscataway. As is customary when F.W. Webb acquires a company, concerted efforts are made to retain all impacted employees who are interested in joining F.W. Webb.

TAGS: Business Development
