General’s National Sales Manager Andy Zelazny to retire in September

MCKEES ROCKS, PA. — After 40 years of service, National Sales Manager Andy Zelazny is retiring from General Pipe Cleaners, a division of General Wire Spring, at the end of September 2017. Assistant Sales Manager Dave Dunbar, a 20-year veteran of General, will succeed Zelazny in October.

Named national sales manager in 2001 after his predecessor, Bob Gelman, passed away, Zelazny helped fuel General’s growth by developing a strong, knowledgeable sales rep force and forging a company-wide commitment to training efforts. He joined General as a customer service representative in 1977.

“On behalf of the Silverman family, we thank Andy for his years of quality service to General, and his valued contribution to the growth of the company,” Global Sales Manager David Silverman said. “We wish him all the best — and many years of happy, healthy retirement with his family and grandchildren.”