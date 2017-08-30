Haberberger welcomes four new employees

ST. LOUIS, MO — Haberberger is pleased to announce the addition of four new team members. Bob Willig has joined as Vice President of Sheet Metal Operations; Sherryle Waitrovich has been hired as Service Department Administrative Manager; Audrey Williams has joined the accounting department as Assistant Controller, and David P. Davis has joined Haberberger’s Virtual Construction and Technology Team.

Willig, of Ballwin, brings to Haberberger over 30 years of experience in the sheet metal industry, specializing in estimating, fabrication, installation and project management. Most of his recent experience has been in the school retrofit market and telecommunications, providing HVAC installations at many central office locations.

Waitrovich, who resides in Hillsboro, has more than 25 years of experience in commercial HVAC, refrigeration, food service and plumbing. She will be responsible for incoming service calls, dispatching, payroll, client billing and various other service department duties.

As assistant controller, Williams, of Valley Park, will be responsible for all of Haberberger client billing and receivables, and will assist the firm in transitioning to a paperless environment. She brings to the Haberberger team 30 years of full service accounting experience in the residential construction, commercial and residential property management, and healthcare fields.

Davis, who resides in Granite City, has more than 17 years of experience in the mechanical design and construction industry, working on a variety of projects that include hospitals, medical research buildings, energy plants, universities and several other developments. As one of the newest members of Haberberger’s Virtual Construction and Technology team, he will be responsible for creating and implementing the BIM Models for Haberberger clients.

For more information visit www.haberberger.com.