Here's the training to make you better

Welcome to the new Contractormag.com. We’re getting better here at Contractormag.com at a breakneck pace.

We hope you enjoy our new website. We’re really excited about the way it looks, it’s ease of navigation, and the way we can present the latest news, management advice, photo galleries and video.

The new Contractormag.com is focused around making you a more successful contractor — more profits, great people, a fine-tuned organization, more time with your family — all the things that can make being in this business enjoyable.

The new Contractormag.com is focused around making you a more successful contractor

Check out our new look as well as expanded content that will help drive your business forward. The content you have come to know and trust from Contractormag.com is readily accessible through our new drop down menu on the upper left hand corner of the site. In-house, we refer to it as our “hamburger menu” (maybe we’re obsessing about food) that shows links to articles on business management, plumbing codes, the latest technology and tools. I also want to call your attention to a link at the top of the page for Contractor Leadership LIVE. More on that shortly.

Running down the left side of the site you’ll find our latest news and featured articles that you’re always looking for. Our top stories are, well, right on top of the site.

Our site will be much easier to access and read on whatever device you are on — your desktop computer, tablet or even your phone. Making the site easy to read on a phone is important — our metrics show that 35% of you are reading Contractormag.com on your mobile device, and that number is growing all the time. Now it’s going to be even easier to read.

I’m sure you’ll notice some new topics appearing over the next few weeks, which are an outgrowth of our partnership with the Electric & Gas Industry Association. EGIA has launched Contractor University, an education program combined with membership services to provide online and in-person educational programs and access to a team of well-know contracting industry educators, including Weldon Long, Ellen Rohr, Gary Elekes and Mark Matteson. It includes online classes, such as the HVAC Sales Academy.

Contractor Leadership LIVE, the national conference, will take place September 12-14, 2017, at the Huntington Convention Center of Cleveland in Cleveland, Ohio. Contractor Leadership LIVE will gather key industry leaders and top trainers to shape the future of the industry. Contractors will hear from industry experts about the economic outlook and challenges for contractors, explore solutions with the best thought leadership and top contractors in the industry, and learn best practices from trainers who have helped thousands of contracting business owners. Attendees will also have access to the top industry companies at the Expo Hall.

We’ll have fun too. This year's reception is at the legendary Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

In print, online or in person, we’re doing everything we can to help you be more profitable. I hope you take advantage of it.