Jerry Rollen appointed Director of Pre-Construction and Design-Build at CES, Inc.

ORLANDO, FL -- Jerry Rollen was appointed Director of Pre-Construction and Design-Build at Orlando-based Comprehensive Energy Services, Inc. A 30-year veteran of Central Florida’s mechanical and plumbing industry, Rollen reports directly to company Founder, President and CEO Todd S. Morgan, P.E. Throughout his distinguished career, Rollen’s specialties have included business development, mechanical design, Design-Build and project management. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Central Florida and an Associate’s degree in Engineering Management from Valencia College.



