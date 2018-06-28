Kevin Armistead, appointed President of MCAA-NJ

WALDWICK,, NJ — Kevin Armistead, Chief Operating Officer of Armistead Mechanical, Inc., – a provider of mechanical construction, engineering and contracting services throughout the New Jersey/New York area – has been appointed President of the Mechanical Contractors Association of New Jersey (MCANJ), effective July 1. Mr. Armistead also will continue his role as a member of MCANJ’s Finance, Legislative and Labor Policy Committees, as well as his position as a trustee for UA Local 274 Pipefitters. At the national level, he serves on the Mechanical Contractors Association of America (MCAA) Government Affairs Committee and the Safety and Health Committee.

The MCANJ is an organization providing education, industry guidance and a network of valued affiliations to mechanical contractors and their ancillary business partner companies. MCANJ offers safety training, advanced skills seminars, official recognition programs and networking events that benefit member companies and help foment stability and growth throughout New Jersey’s greater contracting and construction industries.

Mr. Armistead has been a co-owner of Armistead Mechanical for nearly 30 years and helped spearhead the company's growth. In his role as COO, he is responsible for overseeing all company operations related to project management, estimating and purchasing, shop operations, accounting and human resources. A graduate of Southern Vermont College with a Bachelor of Science degree, Mr. Armistead has extensive expertise in plumbing, HVAC and process piping construction projects.

“It is an honor and a privilege to be trusted by the MCANJ with this new role as President,” said Mr. Armistead. “The MCANJ is an organization that truly binds mechanical contracting experts throughout the Garden State, and I look forward to helping them further their already significant accomplishments.”