Made in America 2017

Welcome to CONTRACTOR’s 2017 Made in America feature, where we celebrate those companies that are manufacturing their high-quality products right here in the U.S.A.

It is an interesting time to be an American manufacturer right now. The U.S. has experienced an unprecedented stretch of economic growth, but that growth is starting to slow. At the same time, a strong U.S. dollar has brought about a decline in exports, while a major contraction in the petroleum industry has brought genuine pain to some manufacturing sectors. Low unemployment is starting to drive worker’s wages upward.

Yet the U.S. still leads in high tech, and that includes not just the products the country produces, but also the high tech automated systems that are more and more vital to American manufacturing and the highly skilled workers needed to design, develop and maintain those products and systems. All told, no country in the world is better positioned to reap the benefits of what many call the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

So check out our Made in America manufacturers of 2017 and see how they’re competing, succeeding and delivering the kind of great products that contractors across our nation love.