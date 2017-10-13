Menu
ctr1017_MacDonald-Miller2.jpg MacDonald-Miller Facilities Solutions
This MacDonald-Miller technician is taking a vibration analysis on a chilled water pump to pick up motor or pump problems before a catastrophic system failure.
Management

Making buildings work better

Seattle design-build contractor develops a new approach to financing energy-efficiency projects.

SEATTLE — MacDonald-Miller Facility Solutions Inc., a design-build contractor headquartered here, and the Snohomish County Public Utility District developed a new, comprehensive approach to overcoming the first-cost hurdles that many commercial building owners must deal with when making needed capital improvements for inefficient building systems — the Energy Savings Purchasing Program (

TAGS: Project Management
