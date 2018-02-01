Menu
Scott Bardreau.
Management

Matco-Norca & SVF Flow Controls announce promotion of Scott Bardreau

Scott Bardreau has been named Vice President of Sales for both companies.

BREWSTER, NY/LaPALMA, CA – Matco-Norca and its sister company, SVF Flow Controls, have announced the promotion of Scott Bardreau to Vice President of Sales for both companies. The announcement was made jointly by Matco-Norca’s President, Jack McDonald, and Wayne Ulanski, President of SVF Flow Controls.

The recent merger of Matco-Norca and SVF Flow Controls expands Matco-Norca’s line of industrial product offerings and provides applications into new industries.

Matco-Norca focuses on globally sourced plumbing and PVF products; LaPalma, CA based SVF Controls provides high-performance industrial ball valves, actuators and controls for use in many industries including the pharmaceutical, petro-chemical and semi-conductor sectors. SVF Flow Controls products meet ISO-9001:2008 standards.

Going forward all Matco-Norca and SVF Flow Controls regional managers will report to Mr. Bardreau, a 10-year veteran of Matco-Norca based in Houston, TX.

“Scott has a proven track record of leadership and sales growth and we look forward to having him on our team,” said Wayne Ulanski of SVF Flow Controls in sharing the announcement with his employees.

