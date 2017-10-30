Mestek announces new Director of Training & Development

WESTFIELD, MA, -- Mestek has announced that John Wrobel has joined its team as Director of Training and Development.

Wrobel comes to Mestek with of over 33 years of experience in the HVAC industry including 14 years working hand-on technical and applications trainer. Wrobel recently served as a training manager with a concentration on hydronic boilers and water heaters where he managed all technical and sales training for the North American markets.

In his new position, Wrobel will conduct training programs at The Reed Institute located at Mestek headquarters in Westfield, MA. Wrobel will also travel throughout North America working in cooperation with our network of sales representatives and wholesale distributor partners bringing training directly to industry professionals including service technicians, contractors and engineers.

As a dedicated trainer Wrobel will focus on Mestek’s Distributor Products Group covering various products including boilers and water heaters under Advanced Thermal Hydronics and RBI; make-up air and gas-fired unit heaters under Sterling HVAC; and residential heating and cooling products under SpacePak.

“John brings an extensive depth of product and application experience to Mestek covering all of our manufacturing segments from hydronics and HVAC to refrigerant based products,” said Matt Kleszczynski, Director of Marketing. “His expertise in developing curriculum targeted to specific market segments will certainly make him an asset to not only our team but to our valued customers.”

Mestek Inc. of Westfield, MA is a manufacturer of over 36 specialty heating, ventilating and air conditioning products covering North America and several international markets.

