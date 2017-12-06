Milwaukee Tool expands in three Mississippi locations, creates over 600 jobs

JACKSON, MS — Milwaukee Tool is expanding operations at three Mississippi locations, investing $33.4 million and creating 660 jobs. The expansions are planned for the company’s sites in Greenwood, Jackson and Olive Branch.

“Once again, Milwaukee Tool confirms its commitment to doing business in our state by growing its existing operations and providing hundreds of Mississippians with good, stable jobs. The state values the partnership we share with Milwaukee Tool and is thrilled to play a role in the industry leader’s continued growth,” Gov. Phil Bryant said.

Milwaukee Tool will create the additional jobs at all three of its Mississippi facilities over the next four years to accommodate cordless power tool manufacturing, accessory manufacturing and additional distribution capacity.

“Milwaukee Tool is dedicated to driving growth and creating new jobs in the United States,” said Milwaukee Tool Group President Steve Richman. “We currently employ over 3,500 people in the USA, more than 1,600 of which are in Mississippi. We are deeply committed to investing in our people as we continue to deliver disruptive innovation and the highest quality products for our users and distribution partners.”

The Mississippi Development Authority is providing assistance for building renovations and site improvements at Milwaukee Tool’s Jackson and Olive Branch locations. MDA is providing assistance for public infrastructure improvements at the Greenwood location. The city of Greenwood is receiving a loan through MDA for the purchase of an existing building and parking lot improvements.

“This is Milwaukee Tool’s fourth expansion in Mississippi since 2012,” said MDA Executive Director Glenn McCullough, Jr. “The company’s success demonstrates the state’s commitment to supporting our corporate partners through dedicated teamwork and providing a business environment that enables companies to achieve their goals in Mississippi.”