Nibco, Inc. visionary Alice A. Martin passes away

ELKHART, IN — Nibco, Inc. has lost a visionary and passionate leader. Alice A. Martin, Vice Chairman and Chief Revenue Officer, passed away Sunday, December 10, 2017, in Elkhart.

Martin had been on the NIBCO Board of Directors since 2000 and had held a variety of leadership positions. She had been Vice Chairman of the Board since 2002; Lead Director of the Board from 2003-2005; Chief People Officer from 2005-2015; and Chief Revenue Officer since 2015.

She worked closely with her husband, Rex Martin, NIBCO Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, as a strategic advisor for more than 30 years. Her objective analysis and strength in critical financial and management issues have been instrumental in the growth of NIBCO as an international industry leader.

"Alice had served this company as an invaluable strategic thinker, objective listener and steadfast sounding board," Martin said.

Alice Martin’s vision, creativity and strength made an indelible impact on the business and its customers. Among her most notable contributions to the business was her passion for mentoring many NIBCO associates. She advanced the success of associates throughout her NIBCO career. Alice Martin had implemented several colleague development programs, including the Women's Leadership Group, helping women from all NIBCO locations achieve career success. She also established the NIBCO Sales Training program, involving an intensive recruitment, training and sales shadowing curriculum.

According to Rex Martin, "Alice is irreplaceable to our family and our organization. Alice has done exceptional things to advance NIBCO and its many communities.”



Alice Martin served as President and Co-Founder of The Rex and Alice A. Martin Foundation through which she and her husband have made significant charitable contributions in the communities with NIBCO facilities. Most recently, the Martins generously donated funds to Goshen Center for Cancer Care in Goshen, Ind., for construction of an expanded Infusion Center that will offer patients more comfort and privacy. The foundation also provided support for the Rex and Alice A. Martin Media Center at the University of Notre Dame, in Notre Dame, Ind., with cutting edge audio-video production capabilities.

She served on over 30 local, regional and state charitable boards of directors. Her advisory board service included Indiana University at South Bend and the Business College at the University of Notre Dame.

Alice Martin has been honored many times for her leadership and philanthropy. Recently, Premier Arts honored her with the Arthur J. Decio Award and the Elkhart Chamber of Commerce named her 2012 Businesswoman of the Year. She also received the "Sagamore of the Wabash" Award, Indiana's highest honor. Alice Martin received the Lewis S. Armstrong Award for Business Acumen by Indiana University, South Bend.

She also received awards from the University of Illinois, WNIT Public Television, Rotary International, Lions Club International, the United Way and the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People. The Public Broadcasting Service honored her at its national convention with its National Leadership Award and the Indiana House of Representatives and Senate passed a joint resolution of commendation in her honor.

For more information about Alice A. Martin, please refer to her Executive Biography on the NIBCO website: http://www.nibco.com/About/Executive-Biographies/Alice-A-Martin