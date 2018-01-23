Northeast Mechanical sold, to be merged with M.J. Mechanical

According to reporting from Buffalo Business First, Depew, NY-based mechanical contractor Northeast Mechanical will soon have its operations merged with M.J. Mechanical, located in Tonawanda, NY.

Northeast Mechanical completed it's sale to Comfort Systems USA, M.J. Mechanical's parent company, earlier this month. It marks the end of a more than 30-year business journey for Northeast's founder, Roger Hoffman.

As reported in Buffalo Business First:

Dan Fetes, president of MJ Mechanical, said no layoffs are planned but the influx of employees will probably mean expanding the company's office. "This will give us a larger footprint and more customers," said Fetes. MJ Mechanical has 150 local employees, about 50 of which are office employees with the rest working in the field.

Comfort Systems USA did not release terms of the deal.