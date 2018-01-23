Menu
northeast-mechanical-logo.jpg
Management

Northeast Mechanical sold, to be merged with M.J. Mechanical

The Depew, NY-based company will be folded into MJ Mechanical, according to reports

According to reporting from Buffalo Business First, Depew, NY-based mechanical contractor Northeast Mechanical will soon have its operations merged with M.J. Mechanical, located in Tonawanda, NY.

Northeast Mechanical completed it's sale to Comfort Systems USA, M.J. Mechanical's parent company, earlier this month. It marks the end of a more than 30-year business journey for Northeast's founder, Roger Hoffman.

As reported in Buffalo Business First:

Dan Fetes, president of MJ Mechanical, said no layoffs are planned but the influx of employees will probably mean expanding the company's office. "This will give us a larger footprint and more customers," said Fetes. MJ Mechanical has 150 local employees, about 50 of which are office employees with the rest working in the field.

Comfort Systems USA did not release terms of the deal.

 

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
ozoria install.JPG
A.J. Perri donates over $52,000 in products and services to local military families in need
Jan 24, 2018
Make-a-wish.jpg
Service Experts announces international partnership with Make-A-Wish
Jan 23, 2018
abacusplumbing.jpg
ABACUS Plumbing, AC & Electrical announces hiring Steve Piatt And Shawn Tillman
Jan 19, 2018
MikeandAlexNicholson_1.jpg
Women in Contracting: Don’t let gender hold you back
Jan 19, 2018