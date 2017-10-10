A. O. Smith earns Strategic Partner of the Year Award from Nexstar Network

ASHLAND CITY, TN — A. O. Smith was recently awarded the Strategic Partner of the Year award by Nexstar Network.

The business-development and best-practices organization for independent home service plumbing, heating, air conditioning and electrical professionals has over 580 member contractors and 114 partners in the U.S. and Canada. Since 2013, A. O. Smith has been a partner of Nexstar’s strategic partner program.

Nexstar chooses a strategic partner that goes above and beyond the call of duty for their members to earn the annual honor, which has been awarded for the past six years.

“The increased rebates and the comprehensive work with our members and our distributors really shine above all us and that’s why Mark (Yasumura) and A. O. Smith were chosen for this award,” noted Nexstar’s Strategic Partner Manager Susan Tigner. Susan helps negotiate rebates and discounts and, in turn, helps promote them to Nexstar members so she can help them get the best products and services for the best price.

National Accounts Manager Mark Yasumura was instrumental in building the partnership with Nexstar. Mark manages A. O. Smith’s contractor groups, franchise groups and the Interline brand. In addition to working with Nexstar, he also helps train contractors, attends sales meetings, and shares his sales techniques; but it’s really about building relationships.

“Mark knows members by name, the company they are with; he’s very good with relationships,” shared Janet Wopinski strategic partner assistant manager at Nexstar.

Yasumura has been with A. O. Smith for 11 years, but has partnered with Nexstar since 1996.

“This is a company award; I couldn’t do it without marketing, transportation, etc. I’m the guy they see every day and they contact, but it really has to do with everyone that is involved in the company with 15,000 plus employees. It’s a team effort. Everyone always helps me in a timely manner,” says Yasumura.

Tigner notes that with Mark “…a personal touch is what makes the difference.”

“Nexstar is like a family to me. It’s a pleasure to go to work with them every day,” Yasumura concluded.