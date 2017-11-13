Menu
CO-QSC-Michalowicz-November2017.JPG QSC
Mike Michalowicz.
Management

Pay yourself, profit account first

For too many contractors, profit is something they take out of the business when they sell it. It should be one of the first things that contractors get.

MILWAUKEE — For too many contractors, profit is something they take out of the business when they sell it. It should be one of the first things that contractors get, Mike Michalowicz told members of Quality Service Contractors meeting here.

Michalowicz is a serial entrepreneur, speaker and author of a host of business books, including Profit First: Transform Your Business from a Cash-Eating Monster to a Money-Making Machine.

Michalowicz told the contractors to challenge

Register to view the full article

Registration on Contractor allows you exclusive access to high value content centered around proprietary research, expert analysis, and in-depth technical procedures.

Become a member for free
TAGS: Best Practices
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Fired.jpg
How to let someone go from your company
Nov 13, 2017
broken_flag.
Societal breakdown of the work ethic
Nov 06, 2017
Construction copy.jpg
New construction starts in 2018 to increase 3% to $765 Billion
Nov 02, 2017
FWWebbCoLogo.jpg
F.W. Webb adds another New York location after business acquisition
Nov 02, 2017