Pay yourself, profit account first

MILWAUKEE — For too many contractors, profit is something they take out of the business when they sell it. It should be one of the first things that contractors get, Mike Michalowicz told members of Quality Service Contractors meeting here.

Michalowicz is a serial entrepreneur, speaker and author of a host of business books, including Profit First: Transform Your Business from a Cash-Eating Monster to a Money-Making Machine.

Michalowicz told the contractors to challenge