Jesse Marcus.
Management

PERC promotes Jesse Marcus to Director of Residential and Commercial Business Development

Marcus will celebrate 8 years with PERC in March; previously was senior programs manager.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Propane Education & Research Council has promoted Jesse Marcus to director of residential and commercial business development.

Marcus is a familiar name in the industry, having served the residential and commercial markets at PERC for almost eight years, most recently as senior programs manager. In his new role, Marcus will lead marketing and communications strategy for the residential and commercial markets, in addition to spearheading market growth opportunities to encourage propane application use among builders and construction professionals.

Marcus holds a degree in communications from the College of Charleston in South Carolina, and a master’s in strategic communications from American University in Washington, D.C. He resides in Richmond, Virginia, with his wife, Sara, and their Brittany dog, Lou.

