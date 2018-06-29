Rheem makes global leadership appointments

ATLANTA, GA — Rheem today announced two key global leadership appointments. Chris Peel has been promoted to president and chief executive officer of Rheem Manufacturing Company with global responsibility for all business operations. In addition, JR Jones has been named executive chairman of the board of Rheem Manufacturing Company.



For the past 10 years, Peel has served as Rheem’s president and chief operating officer. Currently, he is also the chairman of industry trade association, Air Conditioning, Heating, and Refrigeration Institute (AHRI).



Jones will continue to provide guidance for Rheem’s vision and strategy, in addition to his board responsibilities. Jones has served as the president and chief executive officer of Rheem for a decade.



“Rheem has made–and continues to make–significant investments in our people, products, operations and brands as part of our strategy to be the preferred supplier to our customers and customer to our suppliers,” said Peel. “The result has been an unprecedented period of growth and the solidification of our position as a global industry innovator. I am grateful for JR’s leadership in preparing me for this new challenge and look forward to advancing the strong vision we have for Rheem’s future with an outstanding leadership team and talented, dedicated employees worldwide.”



Before joining Rheem in 2008, Peel held varied leadership positions with Lennox International, United Technologies Corp. (Carrier Corporation), and the Delphi Automotive Systems division of General Motors. He also served as an officer in the U.S. Navy and holds a master’s degree in Management and a bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering, both from Purdue University.



“Chris has been intimately involved with Rheem’s vision and growth plans, and his guidance has helped us expand globally and strengthen our market position,” said Jones. “I am proud of his leadership and the team he has built around the world with the Rheem family of brands. I am also honored to serve as the executive chairman of the board and am eager to see Rheem continue its commitment to innovation, while maintaining our core values of ethics, integrity and respect.”



Prior to his tenure at the helm of Rheem, Jones served as the company’s chief operating officer and as the president of both the Air Conditioning and Water Heating Divisions. He also held varied leadership positions at Lennox International and The Trane Company. Jones earned a bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Arkansas (UofA), was elected to the UofA Engineering Hall of Fame in 2003, and received the UofA Mechanical Engineering Distinguished Engineer Award in 2005.