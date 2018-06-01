Sauermann Group acquires E Instruments

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM — Sauermann Group, a leader in condensate removal pumps and test and measurement instruments for improving indoor air quality, has announced its acquisition of E Instruments International in the U.S.

The acquisition solidifies Sauermann Group’s commitment to growing technology and investment in an American platform and significantly boosts the Group`s R&D, manufacturing, service and warehousing capabilities in the U.S. and the Americas as a whole.

Based in Langhorne, Pennsylvania, E Instruments International is an industrial designer and manufacturer of instrumentation solutions focused on emissions, combustion analyzers, and indoor air quality. With manufacturing facilities located in the U.S. and Europe, the Company focuses on solutions for industrial, HVAC, commercial, and institutional markets worldwide.

¨This is a huge step forward for our evolution as a global brand. ̈ said Serge Bohyn, CEO of the Sauermann Group. ¨The acquisition of E Instruments International significantly strengthens our presence in the U.S. test and measurement instrumentation market and broadens our global portfolio to include and enhance combustion, volatile organic compound, and various indoor air quality solutions. ̈

Both parties agreed not to disclose financial terms of the transaction.

The transaction was concluded and effective on May 15, 2018.