Service Experts announces international partnership with Make-A-Wish

PLANO, TX – Service Experts Heating & Air Conditioning, one of North America’s largest HVAC service companies, is now a proud sponsor of Make-A-Wish. The North American partnership will touch the hundreds of US and Canadian communities Service Experts serves out of its 89 service centers. Service Experts Chief Executive Officer Scott Boose announced this along with an initial donation of $150,000 by Service Experts. Make-A-Wish serves a unique mission of creating life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses.

“We are honored to be able to work across all of our American and Canadian communities,” said Boose at the December kickoff. “And there’s a list of children waiting for wishes in all of them. Our 3,200 employees will work with our customers and partners to provide more support and grant even more wishes, so together, we can help make that list shorter. Wishes make very sick kids feel better, and sometimes, when they feel better, they get better.”

Make-A-Wish provides wish kids with hope for better times, the strength for tough times, and the joy to experience the present.

The December kickoff also previewed two forthcoming Service Experts wish reveal parties, where wish children share their wish with the wish teams that will fulfill them. One wish party will be at Service Experts headquarters in Plano, and the other will be at a Toronto Service Experts location.

“Above and beyond our initial donation, we are incentivizing our centers to work with their partners and customers in the community to help grant even more wishes,” added Boose. “One of the highlights of the 2018 Service Experts Make-A-Wish campaign will be in April, which is World Wish Month, and April 29, World Wish Day. We’re already planning a company-wide bowl-a-thon to help us also come together in a joint mission of kindness driven by wishful thinking.”

Founded in 1982 by a group of big-hearted law enforcement officers and their friends and family, Make-A-Wish provides wish kids with hope for better times, the strength for tough times, and the joy to experience the present. Every year, approximately 27,000 children are diagnosed with critical illnesses. A wish experience can be a game-changer, and tens of thousands of volunteers, donors, and supporters advance the Make-A-Wish vision to grant the wish of each of these children. In the United States, on average, a wish is granted every 34 minutes. Last year alone, Make-A-Wish granted 15,300 wishes.

Present at the Service Experts Make-A-Wish announcement were Erin Michel, Chief Development Officer, and Tabatha Gonzalez-Olaechea, Director of Development – Central, both from Make-A-Wish North Texas Chapter. John MacDonald, President and Chief Executive Officer of Enercare, which owns Service Experts, was also on-hand alongside Boose from Service Experts, with his team-members David Moody, Vice President Marketing and Customer Engagement, and Lisa Lange, Senior Marketing Manager. Service Experts has 89 locations across 29 U.S. states and three Canadian provinces, all of which will be integral to helping make wishes happen in 2018. More information on Service Experts and the Make-A- Wish partnership is available online at www.serviceexperts.com.