Shapiro & Duncan personnel and volunteers at a She Builds project in Montgomery County.
Management

Shapiro & Duncan, Rebuilding Together, partner for women-led workday

She Builds is a national movement that aims to transform neighborhoods through female leadership.

ROCKVILLE, MD - Shapiro & Duncan’s leading women joined 90 volunteers on March 9 working on two female-led households and one women’s shelter in Montgomery County. Volunteers dedicated their working day to make safe and healthy home repairs, which included bathroom renovations, flooring repairs, debris clean-up, railing installations and more.

In addition to the much needed renovations, five Shapiro & Duncan employees participated in a peer-to-peer fundraising campaign and raised $1,450 to help cover costs of repairs for the project sites. With the support of over 200 friends and family members, all volunteers raised a total of over $21,000 for the event.

Shapiro & Duncan's corporate culture emphasizes community engagement. She Builds gave the company's female builders a meaningful, hands-on opportunity while preventing homeowner displacement.

"My family has participated in the Rebuilding Together program for several years following Hurricane Katrina in New Orleans. Participating in SheBuilds was a very rewarding experience. Although it was a lot of hard work, the amazing results at the end of the day and the homeowner’s appreciation and smile made it all worth it. I look forward to participating in future SheBuilds events.”

– Mary Beth Kingsley, Senior Project Manager.

Met with a few technical challenges, the volunteers worked cohesively to execute renovations.

“She Builds was a challenging and rewarding experience! My team removed the homeowner’s old Kitchen flooring and installed a new floor.  It was a challenge figuring out how to use the tools and get the floor up but it was so rewarding learning new skills and knowing our work helped to create a safer and better home.”

– Aubrey Ginn, Assistant Project Manager.

One of Shapiro & Duncan’s principal tenets is “giving back to our community and the construction industry.” Employees are encouraged in all facets of community and industry outreach.

Shapiro & Duncan Inc. is a “Mechanical Solutions Provider of Choice” for commercial, government and institutional customers throughout the D.C. metro area for mechanical construction, design-build and traditional projects, as well as equipment replacement and 24/7 service. For more information visit www.shapiroandduncan.com.

