Southland Industries Launches Hub for AEC Industry Information

Southland Industries, one of the nation's largest MEP building systems specialists providing engineering, construction, operations and energy service solutions, launched The Big Room, an online hub for architecture, engineering and construction industry trends and thought leadership.

“The Big Room will be a great resource for the AEC industry,” said Ted Lynch, CEO of Southland Industries. “Not only does it include articles on the latest technologies, innovative building systems and designs, and collaborative project delivery approaches, but it is also a place to spark conversations among those in our industry. We are committed to improving the industry and recognize the potential that lies in taking a holistic approach to a building’s lifecycle.”

He added that The Big Room contains information that covers all phases of a building that owners, architects, general contractors, engineers and building operators will find helpful.

The blog’s name stands as a tribute to the collaborative nature of the integrated project delivery method and the Big Rooms that they rely on. Big Rooms are an onsite co-location space that physically bring together designers, builders, facility operators and more to form a collaborative environment.

As The Big Room aims to promote collaboration, Southland is seeking contributors from across the AEC industry. Interested organizations can follow this link to get involved.