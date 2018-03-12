Specialty trades added 37,600 positions in February

WASHINGTON, DC – The Bureau of Labor Statistics today released February’s employment data, showing strong job growth and an unchanged unemployment rate. The construction industry saw sustained increases, adding another 61,000 jobs weighted heavily in the specialty construction

sector.

“Construction Employers of America is pleased to see continued, steady employment growth in the specialty trades,” said Jack Jacobson, spokesperson for CEA. “The labor market remains tight, and our members continue to invest in accredited apprenticeship and workforce training programs to ensure we are preparing the next generation of construction employees for the growing market.”

While there were significant gains across the construction job market, the major growth was in the specialty trades, which created 37,600 new positions. Residential specialty construction added 18,600 jobs, while nonresidential specialty contractors added 19,000 positions.

“It’s clear that the Federal government’s actions have a direct impact on the construction industry,” continued Jacobson. “Passage of comprehensive infrastructure legislation funded with significant Federal funds will ensure the construction industry can continue to create good, middle-class jobs that will fuel our economy for years. Failure to act on infrastructure would threaten job growth across the country.”