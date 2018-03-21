Steven Malm named NIBCO Chief Executive Officer

ELKHART, IN – Steven Malm has been named chief executive officer by the Board of Directors of NIBCO INC. Malm continues to serve as president and a member of the board. Rex Martin remains as chairman of the board, a position he has held since 1995.

“Steve's vast industry knowledge, extensive global sales and marketing experience, and astute business acumen, make him an excellent leader for NIBCO and fully qualified for the role,” said Rex Martin in announcing Malm’s appointment.

Malm’s career in the building construction industry spans more than 35 years. His experience includes leadership in international business, mergers and acquisitions, and general management.

Since joining NIBCO in 1996, Malm has advanced through several key positions, including president and chief operating officer; vice president followed by senior vice president in Supply Chain; senior vice president and general manager of TOLCO, a former subsidiary of NIBCO; and vice president of International and Business Development.

Malm received his bachelor’s degree in psychology from Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa. He also holds a master’s degree in business administration from Florida Atlantic University, Boca Raton, Fla., and a master’s degree in international management from the American Graduate School of International Management, Glendale, Ariz.