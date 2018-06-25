Taco presents donation to Folds of Honor Foundation

Taco Comfort Solutions donated over $32,000 to the Folds of Honor Foundation at the Eastern Energy Expo at Foxwoods Casino Resort in Mashantucket, CT.

Folds of Honor is a non-profit organization that provides scholarships to children and spouses of disabled veterans or those killed in action. To date, the charity has raised over $100 million and provided nearly 16,000 scholarships.

Taco’s interest in Folds of Honor began when Training Director, John Barba, and Wholesale Channel Manager, Carl Perrone learned that the organization provides trade school scholarships in addition to college scholarships. Its founder, Major Dan Rooney, is the first person in the world to pilot F-16 fighter jets and become a PGA Golf Professional. He’s a three-tour combat veteran and has twice been awarded the USAF Top Gun award.

In the summer of 2017, Taco released a contractor rebate program to support their two newest ECM, high-efficiency circulators, the 007e and the 0015e3. The rebate program presented a great way to incorporate the Folds of Honor charity to support military families.

The donation was a collaborative fundraiser in which contractors who purchased a circulator could donate three dollars or the entire sum of their rebate to Folds of Honor; Taco promised an additional $3.00 donation for every mail-in rebate received. In addition, The White Family Foundation donated $10,000 toward the cause.

The rebate program began July 4, 2017 and ran through Veterans Day, 2017. The check was presented by Ben White and John White III after a keynote address by Rooney at the Eastern Energy Expo. For more information, visit www.TacoComfort.com or www.FoldsOfHonor.org.