TDIndustries announces promotions

DALLAS, TX – TDIndustries (TD) has announced the two key promotions. Carson Montgomery has been promoted to Senior Vice President of the Multifamily team. Montgomery, who has served as Vice President of Multifamily for the past two years, as worked at TD for 17 years.



A graduate of Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi, he joined TD just after his graduation and immediately hit the ground running​, working in the field on the Post Legacy project. Prior to his VP role, Montgomery had served as Business Unit Manager in Dallas and Senior Project Manager handling business development and managing multifamily construction projects in the Denver region.



"It is exciting to bring Carson onto the Senior Management Team," says Executive Vice President Bob Wilken. "He is already doing an outstanding job leading and growing our Multifamily business and will bring new perspective to the group that guides our company and strategy as a whole."

Matt Terry has been promoted to Vice President, Fort Worth. Terry, who previously led the Fort Worth Construction group, will assume the overall leadership responsibilities of TD’s Fort Worth office including Construction, Special Projects, and Service.



A graduate of the University of Texas with a mechanical engineering degree, he achieved his Professional Engineering license in 2010. With more than 10 years at TD, Terry has received numerous internal TD awards and has been heavily involved in construction sales, estimating, preconstruction, project management, and senior construction leadership throughout his tenure.

He has been active within the DFW Lean Construction Institute Community of Practice and has championed Lean Construction Principles on our Fort Worth construction projects including Pull Planning, Last Planner, Choosing-by-Advantages, and One Week/Six Week planning.



"I've had the privilege of working directly with Matt over the last year and indirectly over the prior three years,” says Mike Kotubey, President of TD’s North Texas operations. “I have come to personally value his technical knowledge, ability to connect with both Partners and customers, and his passion for developing high performance teams.”