Transform your business at Contractor Leadership LIVE!

by Robert P. Mader

We’re excited about our live event that we’re putting on just for you in September. Contractor Leadership LIVE is a new, multi-day event that brings together the resources you need to transform your business. You will see the latest technologies and learn about proven strategies from a powerful line up of today's HVAC industry experts. There's no better opportunity to level up your business while building a solid foundation for the future.

Slated for September 12-14 at the Huntington Convention Center in Cleveland, this national event will feature conference sessions by top educators to inspire you to transform your business while delivering insight on the latest industry trends that are impacting contracting business owners and service professionals. The expo hall will give you an opportunity to learn more about the latest products that help drive business and boost profitability while connecting you with the manufacturers that are responsible for developing those tools and solutions that are critical to your success in this ever changing business environment.

The event will feature the best speakers in the contracting world. Ellen Rohr will share her straightforward advice for creating a sane, engaging culture, and reducing the drama that can suck the life out of you and your employees. And when you (or they) fall off track, Ellen's surefire tactics can help you get back on.

REGISTRATION IS OPEN!

In a keynote address, New York Times Bestselling author Weldon Long will teach you how to get refocused on your dream of financial prosperity that got you started in this business; how to get focused on your key priorities that will drive you toward success, and how to execute those key priorities every day to guarantee your success.

One of the best-known speakers in the contracting world, Brigham Dickinson will show you how your customer service representatives can increase your company's revenue by $125,000 per year simply by booking one more call a day — without spending an extra dime on marketing or advertising. Brigham will tell you how companies can double their revenue in two to five years just by changing the way they handle phone calls. He’ll show you how to make customers want to do business with you by delivering a WOW experience at every point of contact.

Drew Cameron will explain the concept of leverage and how to use it. He’ll lay out what the most successful realtors, furniture and car salespeople, and ultra-successful in-home salespeople have in common. He’ll tell you how can you effectively and ethically eliminate competition on every job while offering customers the highest level of service. He’ll let you in on the secret of what you can offer today's consumer that will almost guarantee they buy from you.

We’ll have fun, too, at the best party in town. This year's reception is at the legendary Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Mix and mingle with colleagues, customers and friends while capturing the ever-evolving spirit of rock and roll exhibits at the museum.

You won’t want to miss our closing keynote. Universally considered one of the greatest players in NFL history, Ray Lewis starred at middle linebacker for the Baltimore Ravens for 17 seasons, racking up 13 Pro Bowl selections, two NFL Defensive Player of the Year awards and seven First Team All-Pro designations. He reached the peak of his sport twice, leading the Ravens to championships in Super Bowls XXXV, for which he was named Super Bowl MVP, and XLVII.

Today, Lewis is a media personality, having previously appeared on ESPN and now on Fox Sports, and the co-founder of Power52 Foundation, which is dedicated to bringing increased energy independence to the Baltimore area, while providing career training in the solar industry and other green jobs to at-risk young adults, returning citizens and military veterans. The famously fiery public speaker is the New York Times bestselling author of the memoir, I Feel Like Going On, which shines a light not just on football and how he built a path to success, but of turning his life around, going from childhood struggles and off-field controversy to becoming a widely beloved figure, hailed for the positive impact he makes in communities across the country.

This new, multi-day event will arm you with techniques and strategies for overcoming the challenges that are preventing your contracting business from having that breakthrough year.

