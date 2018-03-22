United Supply completes acquisition of Nutley Heating and Cooling Supply

NORTH PLAINFIELD, NJ – United Supply Company, a leader in residential and commercial distribution of HVAC and plumbing in New Jersey, today announced that it has completed its acquisition of Nutley Heating & Cooling Supply Company, Inc., a top commercial HVAC distributor in New Jersey.



As an industry leader, United Supply Company has been servicing trade customers in New Jersey since 1912, and has continually been named one of the top 100 HVAC distributors nationwide. Currently operating in 10 New Jersey locations, the acquisition of Nutley Supply will expand United Supply’s footprint throughout New Jersey and New York with fifteen branches, including: Blackwood, Bordentown, Cherry Hill, Clifton, Dayton, Hillsborough, Lodi, North Plainfield, Norwood, Nutley, Peekskill (NY), Perth Amboy, Red Bank, Toms River and Wall Township.



“Since opening its doors over one hundred years ago, United Supply has been dedicated to offering its customers with best-in-class products,” said Steve Kantor, CEO of United Supply. “Through the acquisition of Nutley Supply, we can offer superior service with increased distribution channels, an expanded network of dedicated and knowledgeable employees and a mutual passion in placing our customers’ satisfaction at the forefront of our work.”



United Supply will now offer an enhanced portfolio of products, including Weil-McLain and Smith Commercial Cast Iron Boilers and RBI Commercial Water Heaters. The HVAC division of United Supply will continue to carry product lines from Ruud, Hart & Cooley, Honeywell, Southwark, Flexible Technologies, Weil-McLain, Simpson Dura-Vent and more. United Supply’s Plumbing Division operates three Registered Kohler Premier Showrooms called Kitchen & Bathworks, featuring products from premier brands including Kohler, Kallista, Franke and more.



“It’s a phenomenal opportunity for both companies to come together as true leaders in the category,” said Rick Cancelosi, CEO of Nutley Supply. “I’m grateful for spending over four decades behind the helm of Nutley Supply, and I know that under Steve Kantor’s leadership, United Supply will continue to offer top service, products and professionalism for all of our loyal customers.”



Transaction Highlights:

· Increased Scale: With the acquisition, United Supply will now offer additional sales and marketing locations for Ruud HVAC products.

· Expanded Product Offerings: United Supply will expand its boiler and water heater portfolio in addition to its expansive plumbing and HVAC lines.

· Combined Heritage and Industry Expertise: Combined, the two companies offer over 175 years of experience in HVAC as family-owned businesses that have evolved throughout the decades to meet the shifting needs of other distributors and contractors.



Headquarters and Management

United Supply will continue to be headquartered in North Plainfield, New Jersey, with an even stronger distribution presence in New Jersey and New York with 15 total locations resulting from the acquisition.

As a result of the completed transaction, Steve Kantor will remain as CEO of United Supply. Formerly President and CEO of Nutley Supply, Richard Cancelosi will serve on United Supply’s Senior Management team.



For more information, visit www.UnitedSupplyUSA.com.