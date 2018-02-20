Menu
Chad Meyer.
Management

Uponor names Chad Meyer senior director, Intelligent Water

New post will focus on launch of Phyn Plus smart water assistant + shutoff and innovating intelligent water solutions.

APPLE VALLEY, MN — Uponor North America (Uponor) has appointed product-management professional Chad Meyer to the newly created position of senior director, Intelligent Water. Meyer will lead the commercialization of the new Phyn Plus smart water assistant + shutoff, which made its debut in early January at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas and the International Builders’ Show in Orlando. He reports to Dena Mayne, vice president of Marketing and Customer Experience, Uponor North America.

“Phyn Plus is the first of many anticipated launches into the intelligent water category for us,” says Mayne. “Beyond bringing Phyn Plus successfully to market this spring through our new Uponor Pro Squad, Chad will also create a long-term strategic roadmap focused on partnership, technologies and services that will help define Uponor as a leader in intelligent water solutions for consumers and our industry.”

Phyn was formed in 2016 as a joint venture between Uponor, the market leader in PEX plumbing, and Belkin International, the global leader in consumer technology and connected devices. Phyn Plus is a new smart water monitoring system that automatically measures tiny changes in water pressure in a home’s plumbing system, 240 times per second. By doing so, it identifies and alerts homeowners the moment a leak is detected, mitigating costly damage through automatic shut off, and diagnosing potential plumbing problems before they become an issue. The Uponor Pro Squad is a nationwide network of plumbing professionals whose mission is to proactively promote, effectively sell, and expertly install and service Phyn Plus.

Meyer has worked in product marketing and management for more than 20 years for businesses involved in industrial and consumer products, healthcare products and services, and enterprise software solutions. Most recently, he served five years as senior director of product management at Solera Holdings – Parts Group, based in Plymouth, Minn. Prior to that, he worked five years as director of product marketing for Epicor in Minnetonka, Minn. Both companies provide enterprise software solutions.

TAGS: Smart Buildings & Homes Plumbing
