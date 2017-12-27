Water-Right sponsors 'Denim Days for Puerto Rico's Aid'

APPLETON, WI – Throughout the month of November, Water-Right sponsored a fundraiser to aid hurricane relief in Puerto Rico. The natural disaster that struck Puerto Rico in September directly affected customers, family and friends of Water-Right. The company found a creative way to incentivize their employees to donate and offer help in repairing the physical damage left by the hurricane and easing the day-to-day lives of the residents as they struggle to transition back to normal life.

Water-Right's "Denim Days for Puerto Rico's Aid" ran from November 1 to November 30. During this time, employees of Water-Right and Water-Right's Clean Water Center could pay $2 per day to wear jeans during the week, instead of the typical attire required by the dress code. Any contributions collected would be matched by Water-Right. The fundraiser received a strong response from employees who wanted to contribute to a good cause and also wear jeans throughout the month.

Contributing employees raised over $1,200, and, with Water-Right's matched funds, the company will donate $3500 to Puerto Rico no Está Apaga’o ("Our Light Is Stronger, Puerto Rico Is Not Spiritless"). The charity organization, which is run by comedian Molusco, has a goal of bringing assistance wherever it is needed. It consists of three main platforms: online donations through YouCaring.com, supply collection stations on the east coast, and a strong group of volunteers who handle, ship and distribute donations. T-shirts can also be purchased on their website, molusco.com/apaya-english, where 100 percent of profits go to the charity. Molusco is also donating his time and talent in a big way by doing a US tour, donating all profits to the charity.

Water-Right is proud to support the needs of those recovering from the hurricane disaster. They hope their humble contribution can inspire others to do what they can, no matter how big or small.