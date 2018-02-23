WaterFurnace presents USO of Indiana with check for $30,000

FORT WAYNE, IN – WaterFurnace International, Inc., North America’s leading manufacturer of geothermal and water source heat pumps, recently donated $30,000 to the United Service Organization (USO) of Indiana, making the company the largest single contributor to the nonprofit military support organization. Carl Huber, WaterFurnace vice president of corporate quality, presented the check during a December 7th news conference at the company’s corporate headquarters in Fort Wayne, Ind., where he was joined by members of the 122nd Air National Guard, WaterFurnace employees and dignitaries from the USO.

“For the tenth consecutive year, we’ve been fortunate to be able to present a check to the USO,” said Huber. “We’re honored to help support such a great organization that does so much for our men and women in uniform. This check is just a small token of our appreciation.

Over the course of the ten-year partnership, WaterFurnace has donated close to $250,000 to the USO of Indiana.

“The alignment with the USO gives the Supplier Golf Outing more purpose than it would have without having a meaningful objective of what we’re serving beyond building the relationships with our suppliers. It makes it more meaningful for us to celebrate the event with the donations that have been collected,” said John Thomas, WaterFurnace president and CEO.

WaterFurnace raised the proceeds during its 29th Annual Supplier Golf Outing, held Sept. 13-14 at Brookwood Golf Club, Fort Wayne. In addition to fundraising activities on the course, the outing also included a silent auction for a variety of items donated by local businesses.

The USO is a non-profit, charitable organization that relies on donations from private citizens and corporations to lift the spirits of America’s troops and their families around the world. It currently has 160 locations in 14 countries and 27 states that provide men and women with the comforts of home. The organization also provides critical support to those in need, including forward-deployed troops and their families, wounded warriors and their families, and the families of the fallen.