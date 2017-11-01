Menu
Michael Dierkes.
Management

Watts announces drainage product managers

Watts has announed that Michael Dierkes has been appointed to the position of Product Manager, Watts Drains.

NORTH ANDOVER, MA -- Watts is pleased to announce that Michael Dierkes has been appointed to the position of Product Manager, Watts Drains. In his role, Michael will oversee product management for all Watts specification drainage solutions including cast iron drains and trench drains for commercial construction.

Chris Brady has been appointed to the position of Product Manager, Orion and BLÜCHER. In his role, Chris will oversee product management for Orion corrosion-resistant piping systems for chemical waste drainage and BLÜCHER stainless steel drainage systems for industrial, commercial, and maritime use. 

