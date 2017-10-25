Wesley Baker promoted to Vice President of TDIndustries’ San Antonio location

DALLAS, TX – TDIndustries (TD) has announced the promotion of Wesley Baker to Vice President of its San Antonio operations. For the past three years, Baker has acted as Vice President of San Antonio Construction, developing the San Antonio team and providing strategic leadership for increased growth. In his new role, he will oversee all of San Antonio’s Service and Construction activities.



“Wesley has nearly 40 years of experience in the industry and a wealth of leadership experience,” says Central Texas President Bob Richards. “In his years at TD, he has led with focused attention on our Core Values and commitment to our strategic goals. We’re looking forward to further successes with Wesley at the helm.”

Baker began his career in a high school trade program 37 years ago, taking work in the HVAC and Refrigeration business after graduation. He became a pipefitter and gained valuable knowledge and skills through continuing education, gaining degrees and certifications along the way. A licensed plumber with a med gas endorsement, Baker held multiple leadership and senior management positions before joining TDIndustries in 2012.