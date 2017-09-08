Menu
CO-PHCC-PresidentCrigler.jpg
Laurie Crigler, the new president of Plumbing-Heating-Cooling Contractors – National Association.
Management

Workforce crisis is fueled by perceptions, says PHCC’s Crigler

Crigler takes over as the new national president of Plumbing-Heating-Cooling Contractors – National Association at the group’s CONNECT 2017 conference and show in Milwaukee in early October.

ARODA, VIRGINIA — The P-H-C industry is lucky that Laurie Crigler is no longer teaching kindergarten. We probably have Daniel Crigler to thanks for that. Laurie Crigler holds a Masters Degree in early childhood education from the University of Virginia, and she intended to only help out Daniel a little bit by typing contracts and invoices (on an actual typewriter) in the evenings at newly formed L&D Associates Inc.

As the company grew and they added employees, Crigler knew s

Register to view the full article

Registration on Contractor allows you exclusive access to high value content centered around proprietary research, expert analysis, and in-depth technical procedures.

Become a member for free
TAGS: Training
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
construction-copy.jpg
Construction adds 28,000 jobs in August; unemployment falls to 4.7 percent
Sep 02, 2017
Haberberger2.jpg
Haberberger welcomes four new employees
Aug 30, 2017
ServiceTitan logo
ServiceTitan expands to east coast
Aug 22, 2017
calendar on computer monitor
Expediting scheduling and quotes
Aug 17, 2017