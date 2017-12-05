Menu
Weekly Product Gallery: Condensing boilers and water heaters

Evergreen High-Efficiency Condensing Boiler Line from Weil-McLain
This week we highlight condensing boilers and water heaters: a boiler line that includes smaller sizes for small- to average-size residential applications and light commercial projects; tankless water heaters that directly replace 50- and 75-gal. tank-type water heaters; a stainless-steel boiler line in five sizes; a tankless water heater line with a 0.97 Energy Factor; a stainless-steel, fire tube line in five sizes, plus a combination model; and a compact boiler line for variable primary and primary-secondary piping designs.
