This week’s gallery spotlights drain-cleaning tools: a compact, lightweight drain snake for cleaning sinks, tubs and other small drain lines; a compact machine that eliminates clogs from lines 3/4” to 1 1/2” in diameter; a machine that clears clogged drains with the power of compressed air; a cordless, brushless drain snake; a dual-pump sewer line jetter; and a machine that cleans 3" to 10" diameter lines up to 100’.