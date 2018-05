This week’s gallery focuses on lavatory faucets: models with chrome or PVD resistant finishes to protect against corrosion and tarnishing; a WaterSense-certified model with a sleek, minimalist design; a model with spout and handles that mirror the look of exposed piping; a water-saving model with 28 finish options; a split matte black and chrome faucet; and a water-conserving faucet with an abstract shape.