This week’s gallery shines the spotlight on pipe, valves and fittings: added sizes for grooved couplings and nipples; a female drop ear elbow for showerhead applications; a corrosive waste piping system for a variety of applications; residential plumbing lead-free brass valves for PEX; a one-piece supply line with stainless-steel braided connector and supply stop; and fittings for corrugated stainless-steel tubing.