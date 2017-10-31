Weekly Product Gallery: Trucks and accessories

This week’s gallery highlights trucks and accessories: a multi-purpose work/cargo van with a class-exclusive front-wheel-drive system; an interior-mount loading ramp that is a maintenance-free alternative to hydraulic liftgates; a heavy-duty double grip-lock ladder rack; a cargo van that offers fuel options such as biodiesel, FlexFuel-capable E85 and compressed natural gas; a truck bed fiberglass cover for well-organized storage; and a medium-duty truck with a wide stance and compact, lighter diesel engine.