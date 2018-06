This week we focus on water-saving toilets: a WaterSense model with pressurized bowl cleaning power and an antimicrobial surface; an all-in-one macerating toilet system; a dual-flush WaterSense model with heated seats and a built-in deodorizer; an ADA-compliant one-piece elongated toilet; a toilet with bidet functions and UV light for sanitization; and a one-piece model with 2” trapway and 3” flush valve.