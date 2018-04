This week’s gallery focuses on work and safety gear for the jobsite: a high-visibility sweatshirt with reflective stripes; ANSI A2 cut-resistance gloves with vending machine access; self-retracting fall-protection devices; a work boot with slip-resistance rubber sole and anti-microbial lining; safety goggles that channel water and sweat away from the eyes; and ANSI A4 cut-resistant gloves.