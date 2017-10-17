19 things successful plumbers do

1. Successful plumbers see plumbing as a profession, not a job. They take pride in providing an essential service all people need and recognize that they truly do protect the health of the nation.

2. Successful plumbers realize that turning a profit is just as important as turning a wrench. A plumbing company cannot succeed without either. Thus, successful plumbers, whether they still use their tools or not, are businesspeople.

3. Successful plumbers are not afraid or ashamed