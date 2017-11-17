For Julie Meeker, the best part of her job is helping her customers and making a difference in their professional lives — by providing solutions to their jobsite challenges. A Ward Mfg. employee for more than 19 years, she is the sales department’s customer service administrator at the company’s headquarters facility in Blossburg, Pa.

“I think the teamwork here is great,” she notes. “In the sales department, it’s especially useful to work together to get things accomplished. For example, one of our department goals is to decrease the number of credits, so we worked as a team to reduce errors and improve our processes. That saves the company money, which benefits our customers.”

Meeker started out in the sales department as a data entry temp worker in April 1998. She quickly proved her abilities and moved into a customer service role within six months. She worked as a CSR until 2010, when she was promoted to the customer service administrator position.

“I take care of the pricing sheet increases, customer sales reports, trade show coordination, customer sales incentives programs — those are just a few of the hats I wear!” she says. “If anybody needs something, I’m there to help them.”

While her two children have taken other career paths, several of Meeker’s uncles work at Ward, and her husband also used to work at the company. She recommends Ward as an employer because of the benefits and job security, as well as the training and opportunities available to all employees.

“I like my job because I’m appreciated,” she explains. “I know I’m helpful to my boss, as well as to the team in the office, because of my experience and extensive knowledge. There’s been some turnover in the sales department and we have a lot of training going on at the moment. I’m happy to lend my expertise to any of the new employees and answer their questions.”

Ward is a big influence in the community, Meeker notes; it’s the largest employer in the area. She is proud that the company makes its products in the United States — at the Blossburg iron foundry as well as the WARDFLEX plant in Lawrenceville, Pa., and the pipe nipple plant in Milwaukee.

“I like working for Ward and knowing that it is continually improving its processes to make a better product — by investing in safety, training and more efficient machines,” Meeker says. “It’s a good feeling knowing that you’re helping to make a good product. It’s nice to go out in public and see it being used. Not only in the form it’s meant for; I’ve seen people create tables out of Ward flanges and fittings!”

When employees take pride in the work they perform — and the products they make — it’s a win-win for the company and the customer. With Ward, employee satisfaction leads to customer satisfaction.